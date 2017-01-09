Boy, 12, charged in sexual assault at Macon County Middle School

A 12-year-old boy is charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy that occurred at Macon County Middle School after-hours last month.
The school’s resource officer reported allegations of the assault to the GBI on Dec. 27, GBI Special Agent in Charge Danny Jackson said. The incident occurred inside a building at the school on Dec. 16, he said.
“There’s nothing unusual about victims of any kind of crime not reporting something right away,” Jackson said. “It happens quite often, where a victim of a crime such as this may wait until they report it, for whatever reason.”
The 12-year-old faces charges including aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation, Jackson said. He was arrested last week and booked at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments