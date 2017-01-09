Woman beaten with hammer hours after boyfriend is stabbed in back

The woman with the hammer was angry.
“(Expletive),” she cursed to another woman, “you got my cousin stabbed.”
Then, hammer in hand, she reportedly used it to attack the other woman.
The scene played out early Friday afternoon near the D Buildings in Macon’s Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue. The case and its particulars were noted in a pair of Bibb County sheriff’s reports made public on Monday.
At about 2 a.m. Friday, Della Cray, the woman who was attacked, had been walking along Houston near the main entrance to the housing project with a man named Wilbur Smith. Authorities describe the pair as boyfriend and girlfriend.
Police soon found Smith, 29, lying on a couch in Apt. B-1 with a stab wound to his lower back.
Sheriff’s deputy Hermann Beltran, while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, squeezed the wound closed and asked Smith what had happened.
Smith said that he and Cray, 38, were near the sidewalk in front of Pendleton Homes arguing when a car pulled up. A man in the car “jumped out ... and stabbed him and took off,” one of the sheriff’s report said.
Another man, an eyewitness, said Cray and Smith had gone up the street to buy some potato chips when the attack happened. The witness said Smith then ran to his apartment saying he’d been stabbed, and that Cray had ridden off with the assailant.
Less than 12 hours later, about 1 p.m. Friday, Cray said she was on the way to her mailbox when three women in a maroon sedan wheeled up at the D Buildings.
One of the women — the one with the hammer — struck Cray, inflicting what one of the sheriff’s reports described as “several contusions to the head as well as lacerations.”
Cray was taken to a city hospital for treatment. It wasn’t clear whether the attackers had since been caught.
