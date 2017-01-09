Tense times as SWAT surrounds ‘active shooter,’ but alleged hostage-taker walks up

The woman on the phone told E-911 that two people had been shot and others were being held hostage.
As EMS and Macon-Bibb County firefighters raced to the house at 719 Trinity Place, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were making sure the scene was safe.
At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, paramedics huddled for cover behind brick fence posts and at the back of a sheriff’s car parked in the middle of the street off Jeffersonville Road.
Officers blocked the entrance to the side street across from the entrance to the Ocmulgee National Monument as SWAT team members mobilized.
Hostage negotiators wanted to get the gunman on the phone to try to diffuse the situation.
“Hostage negotiators were talking to someone who was giving them an account of what was going on in the house, but as we know now, that seems to have been somewhat fabricated,” Sheriff David Davis told reporters.
The woman who had reported the shooting and identified the hostage-taker, was supposedly talking to deputies from inside the house.
Several people, believed to be family members of the residents, were let inside the crime scene tape as high-ranking officers of the Bibb County sheriff’s office gathered in the middle of the street.
As SWAT deputies donned their vests and helmets, the woman’s story began to unravel.
She reported one of the shooting victims had made it to the hospital, but the emergency room was not treating any gun shot wounds.
Neighbors had not heard any gunshots or commotion at the house.
The caller said she was looking out the window, but officers could not see her.
The man she identified as the gunman and hostage taker, walked up to investigators at the scene and was quickly cleared of any criminal activity, Davis said.
As word of the reported standoff spread, a couple dozen people gathered along Jeffersonville Road where it joins Emery Highway.
As they talked on cellphones, unconfirmed rumors circulated in the crowd of up to three people dead inside the house.
Davis said officers did not take any chances.
“They sent one of the bomb robots into the house,” Davis said. “SWAT officers checked the house room by room and found no one in the house and no evidence of anyone being injured in the residence.”
As paramedics returned the stretcher to the ambulance, firefighters and SWAT officers began leaving.
A woman joyously proclaimed from the middle of the street: “There is no murder in Macon, Georgia today.”
As the street opened back up and first responders left, Davis briefed reporters on the next step in the investigation — finding the caller.
“We want to get to the bottom of it to see exactly what condition the person who made the call is in,” Davis said. “We want to make sure that they’re OK and that they’re not under any kind of situation where they’re having delusions.”
Making a false report is a criminal offense, but the sheriff said charges would be pending the woman’s mental status.
Everyone was relieved that no one was hurt, including deputies who allowed smiles to return to their formerly stern faces.
“An opportunity for a little practice, I guess,” Davis said.
