January 9, 2017 12:47 PM

Phony call led to SWAT team being called to Macon home

By Liz Fabian

A phony call about a shooting in East Macon Monday led the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to deploy its SWAT team and enter into negotiations with a person who they thought was holding hostages inside the house.

“As time went on, there were some things that didn’t start to add up,” Sheriff David Davis said.

Authorities sent a robot inside the house to investigate. No one was in the house, and there was no evidence that anyone was injured, Davis said.

Deputies are now trying to locate the person who made the call that came into the 911 center shortly before 10:30 a.m.

