January 9, 2017 11:01 AM

SWAT team on scene of possible active shooter at Macon home

By Liz Fabian

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and EMS were called to a home on Trinity Place off Jeffersonville Road for a report of a person shot.

Once EMS and fire fighters arrived on the scene, it was not deemed safe for them to respond due to a potential active shooter still on the scene.

Members of the Bibb County Sheriffs Office SWAT team have just arrived. EMS and fire fighters are keeping a safe distance.

