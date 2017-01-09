SWAT team on scene of possible active shooter at Macon home

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and EMS were called to a home on Trinity Place off Jeffersonville Road for a report of a person shot.
Once EMS and fire fighters arrived on the scene, it was not deemed safe for them to respond due to a potential active shooter still on the scene.
Members of the Bibb County Sheriffs Office SWAT team have just arrived. EMS and fire fighters are keeping a safe distance.
