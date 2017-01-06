Man gets stabbed in the back and his girlfriend leaves with the attacker

A Macon man was literally stabbed in the back during an argument with his girlfriend.
Wilbur Smith, 29, was wounded in the lower back at about 2 a.m. Friday outside his apartment at Pendleton Homes, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith told deputies he was arguing with his girlfriend when a man drove up.
The driver confronted Smith, stabbed him and drove off with Smith’s girlfriend.
Smith was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, and is expected to survive.
Investigators are looking for brown vehicle, but do not have any other information to share about the type of car or description of the suspect.
Anyone who knows anything about the case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
