January 5, 2017 5:37 PM

Man tells police he was shot in the arm while walking in South Macon

By Laura Corley

A 63-year-old man who showed up at a Macon hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon told police he’d been shot by a pair of men who’d tried to rob him.

David Chapman was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health by someone just before 2:30 p.m., Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said in an email.

Chapman told police he was walking in the area near Greter Street and Antioch Road when a pair of men approached him demanding money, Gonzalez said.

Chapman ran and was shot in his right arm, however he wasn’t able to provide much detail about his attackers.

“He could only describe one of the males as being short and dark skinned. No clothing description,” Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

