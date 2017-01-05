Man charged with raping 14-year-old girl

A 46-year-old Macon man arrested Thursday is charged with raping and molesting a 14-year-old girl at a house in east Macon.
Robert Lee Jackson, of Cedar Street, is accused of having sex with the teen “forcibly and against her will” last year on at least two occasions during the month of February, according to arrest warrants from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson also is accused of forcing the girl to participate in other sex acts.
The alleged crimes happened at a house on Shurling Drive near Appling Middle School, the warrants said.
Jackson is charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of rape.
He was booked into the Bibb County jail Thursday morning and remained there without bond late Thursday, records showed.
