Metro Atlanta men nabbed in Jones County meth bust, chase

An alleged delivery of 7.2 ounces of methamphetamine was intercepted in Jones County after a chase Wednesday.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a month-long investigation that led to information that the drugs were headed to near Juliette, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle on J.H. Aldridge Drive, but they kept going and wrecked after a brief chase.
James Clifford Geiger, 52, of Dunwoody, was caught a short time later and Michael Wayne Jones, 43, of Atlanta, was captured Wednesday night with the help of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and residents of East Juliette Village, the post stated.
Deputies confiscated the drugs and a Glock .45 caliber handgun and magazines and a Davis Industries .32 caliber pistol.
They face charges of methamphetamine trafficking, theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Geiger has 24 prior arrests and Jones has 16, according to the post.
More charges and arrests are pending in the investigation.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
