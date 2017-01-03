Police: Trio of bandits linked to stickups in Monroe, Lamar

Two of a trio of alleged bandits were arrested in connection with armed robberies last month in Monroe and Lamar counties, and authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding the third suspect who remains at-large.
Demarcio Hernandez Stodghill, 33, of Jackson, and Deontavious Rodrico White, 25, of Jenkinsburg, are charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 22 stickup at C&B gas station in Barnesville, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The third suspect, 31-year-old Emmanuel Durell Johnson, of Jackson, is still at large.
Lamar County sheriff’s investigators determined the gold 2004 Honda pilot used in the C&B stickup was the same car used in the Dec. 18 stickup at the Marathon gas station in Monroe County, the release said.
The clerk at the Johnstonville Road store was pepper sprayed and robbed at gun point, and the three bandits fled north on Interstate 75.
Stoghill and White were arrested in Clayton County on Dec. 23 and are awaiting bond at Lamar County jail, the release said.
Both men will be transferred to Monroe County where they also will face charges.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emmanuel Johnson is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7048, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 770-358-5159 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
