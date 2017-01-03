Masked man with rifle holds up Family Dollar discount store

A man with a rifle robbed the Family Dollar at 2529 Houston Ave. just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.
A black man wearing a camouflage ski mask and a black and purple hooded jacket demanded money from the clerk at the front counter, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The employee handed over the money and the gunman left.
He’s about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He also was wearing black pants and shoes as he ran away in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
