Milledgeville teen accused of stomping, kicking cat

A 14-year-old Milledgeville teen is in a juvenile justice detention center after allegedly torturing a cat and capturing it on video.
The Union-Recorder reports the teenager was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. The teen used his sister’s cellphone to capture the incident that took place Dec. 24 at a Stuart Circle home, according to the newspaper.
A deputy said in an incident report that the video showed the cat being thrown against a wall, stomped and kicked several times. The teenager laughed while watching the video, the newspaper reported.
