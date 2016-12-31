Crime

December 31, 2016 10:16 AM

Milledgeville teen accused of stomping, kicking cat

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

A 14-year-old Milledgeville teen is in a juvenile justice detention center after allegedly torturing a cat and capturing it on video.

The Union-Recorder reports the teenager was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. The teen used his sister’s cellphone to capture the incident that took place Dec. 24 at a Stuart Circle home, according to the newspaper.

A deputy said in an incident report that the video showed the cat being thrown against a wall, stomped and kicked several times. The teenager laughed while watching the video, the newspaper reported.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos