Man charged in road rage hit-and-run, accused of willfully crashing into a car

A 32-year-old man arrested Thursday is accused of willfully ramming his vehicle into a car on Interstate 75 in an apparent road-rage fueled assault Nov. 1.
Benjamin Philip Smith is charged with hit and run and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle in connection with a crash involving a Tifton man, according to arrest warrants from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called out to a crash on the Pio Nono exit ramp of Interstate 75 northbound about 5:45 p.m., where 65-year-old Anibal Santiago was found sitting in a white Nissan Altima that had “excessive damage to the rear,” a deputy noted in the report.
Santiago told police his car had been hit from behind by a Chevrolet pickup truck driver, who was later identified as Smith. Santiago said Smith was traveling slow in the left lane, so “he came up behind the Chevrolet and stayed behind him to see if the driver ... would move over for him to go by,” the report said.
Smith hit the brakes and Santiago changed lanes to pass him, the report said. As Santiago was passing, Smith pointed a gun at him, he told police.
Santiago said he exited, trying to get away from Smith, but as he pulled into the emergency lane, “Smith hit the gas and slammed into the rear of his vehicle,” the report said.
Santiago told police he pulled down the exit ramp onto Pio Nono Avenue because he feared for his safety.
A witness who’d followed behind after the crash Santiago told police he saw Smith “brake check” Santiago, the report said.
A deputy found a number for Smith’s wife in the National Crime Information Center database and called her to try to reach Smith. Smith called back about 7:20 p.m. that night.
Smith told police he did not have time to move over for Santiago, and that Santiago had “flipped him off, then got in front of him and slammed on brakes,” the report said. When asked if he’d pointed a gun at Santiago, Smith told police he’d only pointed his finger at him.
Smith, of Martinez, was released from jail Thursday night on a bond of $30,300.
