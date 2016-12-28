Convenience store robbed overnight on Macon’s south side

Investigators are working to learn more about an armed robbery overnight in south Macon.
At about 2:45 a.m., the Quick Serve at 1106 Rocky Creek Road was robbed, said Cpl. Linda Howard, a public information officer for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
No details about the holdup, or a description of the robber were immediately available.
The store is located at the corner of Houston Avenue.
Liz Fabian
