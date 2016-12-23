Atlanta attorney charged in wife’s killing is free on bond

An Atlanta attorney charged with murder in the Sept. 25 shooting death of his wife posted bond on Friday afternoon and was released from the Fulton County Jail.
Claud “Tex” McIver posted a $200,000 bond and left the jail about 3 p.m. wearing an ankle monitor, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution. McIver also was ordered to surrender his passport, the newspaper reported.
McIver turned himself in Wednesday evening, hours after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He spent his 74th birthday on Thursday in front of a Fulton County magistrate judge after being charged with voluntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor, ABC News reported.
McIver is accused of shooting his wife, Diane McIver, in the back while the two were riding in a car in the Atlanta area. She died in a hospital the next morning.
Diane McIver was president of Corey Airport Services, based in Atlanta, where she had worked for 43 years. Her husband, a board member of the Putnam Development Authority and the Georgia College Foundation, is a partner in the Atlanta law office of Fisher & Phillips.
The two split their time between a home in Buckhead and their farm near Eatonton.
