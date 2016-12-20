Florida woman charged with murder months after release from Monroe County jail

A Florida woman found with about $25,000 worth of a liquid date rape drug during a traffic stop in Monroe County earlier this year is charged with murder in her home state.
A deputy stopped 21-year-old Mandi May Jackson on Interstate 75 on January 20 because of a window tint violation. A search of her black BMW turned up about 7 pounds of liquid GHB, a controlled substance commonly called the “date rape drug,” according to a law enforcement official.
Jackson was charged Monday with murder in the Dec. 14 death of 52-year-old James Mulrenin, who was found dead outside his five-story apartment building just north of Orlando, according to a news release from the Altamonte Springs Police Department.
Mulrenin’s death was called in as a suicide, but investigators found he had been shot in the leg.
Jackson and 30-year-old Scott Michael Love were identified as the last people to see Mulrenin, according to the release. The two were located in Orlando on Monday along with some of Mulrenin’s belongings. Love also is charged with murder.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments