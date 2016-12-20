Trio indicted in October shooting death

Two men and a woman who led Bibb County deputies on a chase through east Macon were indicted Tuesday, charged with murder in the Oct. 20 shooting death of Marcus Braswell.
Lisa Ann Harris, 31, Brandon Trayvon Haywood, 26, and Andre Diontea Jackson, 21, each are charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Braswell, 37, was found shot to death inside his home in the 600 block of Poppy Avenue.
Early the next morning, a Bibb County deputy spotted three people in a car that had been reported stolen and tried to stop it on Daffodil Street, not far from Braswell’s home.
The car’s occupants led police on a chase before stopping in east Macon on Straight Street, where Jackson got out and ran. A deputy chased and arrested Jackson after using a Taser on him.
Harris stayed in the car and was arrested by another deputy.
Haywood also was chased and zapped with a Taser before being arrested.
While interviewing the trio, deputies learned of their alleged involvement in Braswell’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.
Harris, Haywood and Jackson are being held without bond at the Bibb County jail, according to jail records.
