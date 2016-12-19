‘Don’t give me any coins!’ Dollar General robber yells to cashier during stickup

A woman who works at a Dollar General on Houston Avenue in south Macon was going over the day’s receipts late Friday when something smashed through the store’s front door.
The woman, 22, later told the police that a man was bashing a window there with a rock about 9 p.m., and that after banging the glass a couple of times it shattered. The man, dressed in all black with a hooded sweatshirt, rushed in. There was a white T-shirt hiding his face.
Another employee, a 40-year-old woman, was organizing items in the aisles. She ran to call 911.
According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the bandit, who had a handgun, dashed to the counter where the woman calling 911 was and aimed a revolver at her, yelling, “Give me everything ... or I will shoot you!”
While the woman gathered the money, more than $2,000 in all, the bandit shouted, “Give me all the cash! Don’t give me any coins!”
The gunman, cash in hand, ran out of the store. He bolted toward Lynmore Avenue, a block or so south of Bruce Elementary School, and got away.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments