December 17, 2016 3:28 PM

Gunman robs east Macon store, leaves with money

By Amy Leigh Womack

A man brandishing a gun robbed Market Place, 1091 Clinton Road, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman, described as a black male wearing all black, demanded that the clerk give him money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man left on foot, according to a news release.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

