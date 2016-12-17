Gunman robs east Macon store, leaves with money

A man brandishing a gun robbed Market Place, 1091 Clinton Road, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The gunman, described as a black male wearing all black, demanded that the clerk give him money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man left on foot, according to a news release.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
