Two men shot while standing outside a house can’t give cops description of shooter

Two men were shot early Saturday morning while standing outside a house near the corner of Moseley and Cedar avenues, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Roderick Reddick, 26, and Donald Cotton, 24, both of Macon, heard shots fired at about 3 a.m. The men were each shot in an arm, but neither could give a description of the shooter, according to a news release.
Reddick and Cotton drove to The Medical Center, Navicent Health where they were listed in stable condition Saturday. No one else was injured, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
