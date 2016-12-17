Lookout sentenced to prison in 2011 fatal Family Dollar robbery

The lookout in a 2011 robbery that resulted in the slaying of a Family Dollar assistant manager has been sentenced to 15 years, eight of them in prison, according to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office.
Quartez Dorez Carter, 30, of Macon, pleaded guilty to armed robbery Monday in Bibb County Superior Court, according to the district attorney’s office.
In November 2011, Bibb County jurors found 25-year-old Antonio Browner guilty of murder, armed robbery and other charges in the death of 38-year-old Gary Bennett Cole Jr. at the Family Dollar, 2529 Houston Ave., on April 12, 2011.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Browner additionally was sentenced to a separate life term in connection with a Forsyth Road robbery.
Browner’s then-girlfriend, 27-year-old Ron’esha Mikwameia Smith, of Barnesville, later pleaded guilty to robbery by force and was sentenced to 15 years, seven of them in prison, according to Bibb County Superior Court records.
