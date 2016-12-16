Chief vows to arrest ‘hateful people’ threatening police, victims’ families

0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained Pause

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

0:48 See how "Bring one for the Chipper" saves the landfill

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year

1:03 Man shot in the face, sheriff stops to help investigation

4:07 Macon zoning board approves plans for restaurant, car dealer

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

1:47 Lorenzo Carter speaks about decision to return for senior season