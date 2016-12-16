Chief vows to arrest ‘hateful people’ threatening police, victims’ families

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott had strong words about the “hateful people” making threats against police officers and their families on social media.
“They cannot hide behind some silly username that they have put up. They are not anonymous. We can and we will find out who they are, and they will be prosecuted,” Scott said at a Friday news conference.
Scott said hundreds, if not thousands, of people have offered their support after the Dec. 7 killing of Americus police officer Nicholas Smarr. Georgia Southwestern State University campus policeman Jody Smith, who was wounded in the incident, died one day later.
But a handful of people have been hateful, Scott said.
They have attacked the families of the slain officers and Minguell Lembrick, who was suspected in the officers’ killing and was later found dead by apparent suicide. Current officers and their families also have been threatened, Scott said during the news conference, which television station WGXA streamed live on its Facebook page.
There have been some phone calls, but most of the threats have been made on social media. He said police are working with the FBI and GBI to identify the people who made the threats, and they will be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”
Scott acknowledged that the First Amendment gives Americans freedom of speech. But there is a limit, he said.
“If you are threatening someone’s life, threatening someone’s well-being or saying things that cause them undue stress and pain, then that’s illegal,” he said. “You cannot use your rights to attack someone else.”
