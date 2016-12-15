Monroe County store hit in midday stickup

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon at a country store north of town.
About 1:45 p.m., a heavy-set, shotgun-toting white woman walked inside and robbed Best Buy Eighty-Seven, at the intersection of Ga. 87 and Ga. 83, Sgt. Lawson Bittick said.
The woman left in a burgundy four-door Ford F-150, possibly a late 1990s or early 2000s model. The truck did not have a tag.
Bittick said the woman fled north on Ga. 83 toward Monticello.
The woman, estimated to weigh about 300 pounds, was wearing a puffy winter coat at the time of the stickup.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
