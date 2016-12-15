Burglars bust into Target store in middle of night by cutting hole in roof

Holiday-season burglars made like Santa Claus early Wednesday, slipping through a hole in the roof — one they’d carved — at a Target department store in west Macon. They then stole nearly $8,000 worth of Beats headphones, cameras and other electronics.
The heist happened about 1:30 a.m., while the store on Presidential Parkway was closed.
A woman who works there discovered the break-in when she arrived about daybreak Wednesday to open the store. She noticed that a glass case in the electronics department was smashed. Then she spotted a hole in the roof near a cafe by the front doors, a Bibb County sheriff’s report noted.
The hole was described as “a large opening,” which the report said could have been made with a chain saw, but may have been cut using other implements. The report said a ladder was also used.
Store officials reported that the thieves also made off with iPads, FitBits and GPS watches.
