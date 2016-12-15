Teen charged with murder says he was talking with his mom when shots were fired

Addonis Rhodes was 16 on the night Bibb County Sheriff’s Office civil clerk Vernard Mays was fatally shot.
Alan Wheeler, his attorney, says Rhodes didn’t know the group of men who allegedly stashed guns and possibly guns outside Mays’ Second Street home Oct. 27, 2015, after being in a car crash.
Rhodes claims he was in a nearby convenience store parking lot talking with his mother when 23-year-old Mays was shot, Wheeler said during a Thursday Bibb County Superior Court hearing where he asked for a bond to be set for Rhodes.
In custody since January, the now-17-year-old Rhodes doesn’t have a bond. After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, a judge denied Wheeler’s request for bond.
Wheeler said Rhodes knows 23-year-old Curtis Dewayne Jackson Jr., another man charged in the case, from boxing at a downtown Macon gym. On the day Mays was shot, Jackson asked him to go along with him to the hospital to see the men involved in the crash outside Mays’ house.
That night, he was with Jackson and someone else at a convenience store when Jackson spotted the men involved in the crash standing outside Mays’ house, about 150 yards away from the store, Wheeler said. Authorities have said the men had returned to look for the items they’d stashed earlier and couldn’t find them.
Although he’s been unable to see the store’s surveillance video, Wheeler said Rhodes was talking with his mother in the parking lot while Jackson — who knew Mays — went over to Mays house and knocked on the door.
Shots were fired at both Jackson and Mays after the two talked at the door, he said.
“Nobody puts a gun in my client’s hand,” Wheeler said.
Prosecutor April Herbert said authorities have evidence that each of the five suspects charged in the case had guns, including Rhodes who had a .40 caliber handgun.
Witnesses and others charged in the case have said Rhodes was the person who started shooting first and later said he thought he’d shot Mays, Herbert said.
Wheeler said Rhodes has denied being at Mays’ house and has never admitted having a gun.
Jadarien S. Flowers, 20, pleaded guilty to his involvement in the case as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors in June.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act with the requirement that he must cooperate with authorities and testify in trials for the other suspects charged in the case.
If he fulfills his part of the deal, Flowers will receive a 35-year prison sentence that can be reduced to include 15 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation.
Charges still are pending against Rhodes, Jackson, 20-year-old Michael Dewayne Hardy Jr. and 18-year-old Drayson MacDonald.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
