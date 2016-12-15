Gun testing may link 14-year-old girl’s drive-by shooting death to other crimes

Ballistic testing in the Dec. 13, 2015, drive-by shooting death of 14-year-old Ta’shuntis “Tootie” Roberts has led authorities to believe a weapon used in the case may be linked to other crimes, a Bibb County prosecutor said Thursday.
Terrance Hampton, the 19-year-old Macon man charged with murder in Roberts’ death, appeared in Bibb County Superior Court Thursday asking for his $150,000 bond to be reduced. After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, the judge agreed to lower the figure to $90,000.
Paul Christian, Hampton’s lawyer, argued his client has an alibi: He was talking with a Bibb County deputy about his house being shot up at about the same time Roberts was shot.
An investigator sent a text to Hampton before the meeting, but Hampton’s phone was seized as a part of the investigation. The case hasn’t been indicted by a grand jury. Without an indictment, the defense doesn’t have access to examine evidence in the case.
Prosecutor April Herbert said ballistic testing has delayed the case being presented to a grand jury.
There’s no concrete, direct evidence linking Hampton to a gang or to the shooting that killed Roberts, Christian said.
Christian said the witness, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed by prosecutors, who claims Hampton confessed to the shooting is a member of the rival gang he suspects shot up Hampton’s home. Authorities have said they suspect Hampton’s brother is in a gang.
There’s also a man who had a running feud with one of Roberts’ brothers who should be a suspect, Christian said.
Roberts was watching a movie with her brothers when gunfire erupted. She later died in a hospital operating room.
Deputies found more than 25 shell casings in the front yard.
More than a hundred people gathered at a vigil Tuesday marking the one-year anniversary of Roberts’ death.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
