Knife-wielding man shot by deputy pleads guilty in 2015 assault

A knife-wielding Macon man who lunged at a Bibb County deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.
Raymond Lee Kitchens, 41, was sentenced to 20 years — 15 of them in prison — as part of a plea deal.
Prosecutor Jason Martin said Kitchens awoke his wife on March 4, 2015, at their home on Rocky Creek Road “talking out of his head.”
He choked his wife and then struck a woman who had intervened, pinning her to the ground, authorities have said.
The woman pulled a knife from her pocket and cut him on the neck, freeing herself. Kitchens’ wife and children ran from the house as he followed them holding a baseball bat. They called 911 from a neighbor’s house.
When deputies arrived, Kitchens ran. He was zapped with a Taser during an altercation with deputies, but he broke free from the stunning device’s prongs.
He lunged toward deputy Ossie Cotton and Cotton fired one shot, striking Kitchens in the abdomen.
Prosecutors deemed the shooting justified a couple months later.
In court Wednesday, Kitchens’ lawyer, Lori Dodson, told the judge her client had been injured multiple times, leading doctors to prescribe medication to which he’d become addicted.
He also suffered from depression and anxiety, she said.
More than a year after the incident, Kitchens doesn’t have any memory of what happened, Dodson said.
Additional charges of aggravated battery and family violence-related aggravated assault stemming from Kitchens’ actions toward his wife and the other woman were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
