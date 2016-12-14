‘I have children!’ man begs as carjackers mistake him for cop, threaten to kill him

A Lamar County man had just pulled over in his blue-and-gold Ford F-250 pickup near Lake Tobesofkee on Tuesday morning after the truck’s “check engine” light flashed on.
Two guys in a maroon Honda Accord wheeled up and asked if everything was all right. They hadn’t stopped to help, though. They’d come to rob him.
According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report of the incident, which The Telegraph first reported in Wednesday’s edition, one of the guys stuck a handgun — possibly a 9mm pistol — to the truck owner’s throat.
As they stood there near the intersection of Moseley Dixon and Lower Thomaston roads, west of Interstate 475, the gunman ordered the victim to hand over all his money and jewelry.
“Or I’ll kill you, b----!” the gunman said.
The truck owner, 58, of Barnesville, gave up his watch, a ring, a necklace and his wallet with more than $200 cash.
According to the report, the driver of the Honda then hollered to the gunman, “That (expletive) is a cop! Shoot his a--! Kill that (expletive)!”
The victim, who isn’t a police officer, was wearing tan pants, which may have resembled those worn by law enforcement officers and somehow led one of his assailants to mistake him for a cop.
The victim, the report goes on, said, “Please don’t shoot me! I swear I am not a cop. You can have everything. I have children! Please don’t kill me!”
The gun was cocked and the bandit was by then holding it sideways to the man’s head.
But the robber didn’t shoot.
He snatched up the man’s belongings and took off in his pickup.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments