Man who was shot in the backside while crossing the street never saw the shooter

A 22-year-old man is in stable condition after getting shot in the backside late Tuesday night on Montpelier Avenue.
Larry Bryant Jr. was crossing the street near the M&M Food Store when he heard gunshots and was wounded at about 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryant did not see the shooter, but walked to the store and waited until deputies arrived.
Bryant was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be treated for what is expected to be a non-lethal injury.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
