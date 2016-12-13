Driver stops to check engine, faces gunmen who steal his pickup

A Barnesville man faced a gun Tuesday morning after looking up from under the hood of his Ford F-150.
He stopped the pickup on the side of Moseley Dixon Road to check the engine at about 11 a.m.
Unbeknownst to the driver, a small, burgundy sedan pulled up behind him, not far from Lake Tobesofkee.
Two black males got out of the car — one wearing an Atlanta Falcon’s shirt and the other wearing a black shirt, according to radio reports.
When the man looked up from under the hood, the men at firsst asked if he needed help before pulling a gun and taking the truck and the man’s personal items, according to Bibb deputies.
A lookout was posted for the blue Ford F-150 with a gold accent on the bottom, and the 4-door burgundy car.
Anyone with information about the vehicles or the carjackers is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
