Motorcade takes body of slain Ga Southwestern officer back to Americus for funeral

People lined the streets of Americus as the body of Georgia Southwestern University campus police officer Jody Smith returned home Monday morning.
Smith, 26, died Thursday, a day after he was mortally wounded along with Americus police officer Nick Smarr.
The longtime friends answered a domestic violence call involving Minguell Lembrick, who committed suicide as the SWAT team surrounded him in his hideout Thursday.
The medical examiner at the GBI Central Regional Crime Laboratory performed an autopsy on Smith’s body early Monday before officers from Georgia Southwestern, Americus police, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Bibb County sheriff’s office accompanied the hearse as it left for Americus.
“It’s hard, it’s painful,” Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said before the motorcade left the lab.
Scott and his department said goodbye to Smarr Sunday after the community gathered Friday night to honor both officers.
“We still appreciate the community’s support and all the outpouring of love that we’ve had for us and Georgia Southwestern,” Scott said.
The college urged all faculty, staff and students to gather at the corner of Glessner Street and Georgia Southwestern State University Drive to pay respects to officer Smith as he was carried through campus to Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel.
Smith’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Student Success Center Storm Dome.
Scott said the past several days have been difficult for all law enforcement officers.
“It’s been rough. It’s just a very painful time, so we’re pulling together. We’re going to get through it together, and we’re going to go forward together,” Scott said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
