2 Byron police officers shot in Crawford County

Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about " loud sex" and partying that prompted a fight between neighbors; and a teen who reportedly told
The Houston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying the people in this video. They appear to be trying to break into cars in the Walkers Grove subdivision, according to the department's Facebook page.
Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about a Krystal order that prompted a family feud; a DUI suspect so lost that he had no idea where he was; and a woman whose ex spray-painted her leg.
Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting at the 777 Store at 1760 Watson Blvd. on Nov. 18, 2016. Clerk Paresh Patel, 28, was shot and wounded. Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the suspects in this video are asked to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or Detective Mark Wright at 478-302-5380.
Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr., the Byron man charged with murder in the Nov. 6, 2016, fatal shooting of Peach County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Patrick Sondron and Deputy Daryl Smallwood, made his first appearance in court Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.
Esley Smith, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by a lifetime on probation Nov. 16, 2016, after Bibb County jurors found him guilty of statutory rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation. The victim was 15. The age of consent is 16 in Georgia. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about a "messy" encounter over a reportedly cold hamburger at McDonald's; a DUI suspect who told police to take him to jail; and a woman who tried to kick the windows out of a patrol car.
Sonja Russell, sister of Gwendolyn Cole and aunt of Cole's daughter, LaTanya Rose, read a letter authored by Rose Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, during the sentencing hearing for Benjamin Finney. Finney was found guilty of murder in Cole's Feb 4. 2008, murder.