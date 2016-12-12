2 Byron police officers shot in Crawford County

Warner Robins police are investigating a shooting at the 777 Store at 1760 Watson Blvd. on Nov. 18, 2016. Clerk Paresh Patel, 28, was shot and wounded. Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the suspects in this video are asked to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME or Detective Mark Wright at 478-302-5380.