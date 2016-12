Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

Aaron Whitfield of Macon had made a woman breakfast Saturday and then he says he asked her to leave. Instead, he says she flung a brick through a window and set the house at 1776 First Avenue on fire. The noon blaze in the city's Pleasant Hill neighborhood didn't spread much past the home's back porch. Whitfield, 49, says his sister owns the place. "She's gonna be mad."