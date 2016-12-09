Judge addresses accused killer of Monroe County deputy

Christopher Keith Calmer was in court Friday in Monroe County. He faces a death penalty trial next year in the 2014 slaying of Monroe sheriff's deputy Michael Norris.
jkovac@macon.com

Crime

"It's not uncommon every night here to hear shots"

Rachel Howell, 59, was headed home to change clothes for her second job when she discovered her block of Hartley Street was blocked after a personal armed robbery there Nov. 22,2016. Howell says the neighborhood has declined since she moved in decades ago.

Crime

Judge reads verdict in 2008 killing trial

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Ed Ennis read aloud jurors verdict Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in the murder trial for Benjamin Finney. Finney was found guilty of murder in the 2008 fatal shooting of Gwendolyn Cole at her home in east Macon. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Editor's Choice Videos