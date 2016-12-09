Judge addresses accused killer of Monroe County deputy

Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about " loud sex" and partying that prompted a fight between neighbors; and a teen who reportedly told
The Houston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying the people in this video. They appear to be trying to break into cars in the Walkers Grove subdivision, according to the department's Facebook page.
Rachel Howell, 59, was headed home to change clothes for her second job when she discovered her block of Hartley Street was blocked after a personal armed robbery there Nov. 22,2016. Howell says the neighborhood has declined since she moved in decades ago.
Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about a Krystal order that prompted a family feud; a DUI suspect so lost that he had no idea where he was; and a woman whose ex spray-painted her leg.
Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr., the Byron man charged with murder in the Nov. 6, 2016, fatal shooting of Peach County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Patrick Sondron and Deputy Daryl Smallwood, made his first appearance in court Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.
Esley Smith, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by a lifetime on probation Nov. 16, 2016, after Bibb County jurors found him guilty of statutory rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation. The victim was 15. The age of consent is 16 in Georgia. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Listen to our weekly audio recap of police-report strangeness from the Macon and Middle Georgia area. This week's episode includes items about a "messy" encounter over a reportedly cold hamburger at McDonald's; a DUI suspect who told police to take him to jail; and a woman who tried to kick the windows out of a patrol car.
Sonja Russell, sister of Gwendolyn Cole and aunt of Cole's daughter, LaTanya Rose, read a letter authored by Rose Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, during the sentencing hearing for Benjamin Finney. Finney was found guilty of murder in Cole's Feb 4. 2008, murder.
Bibb County Superior Court Judge Ed Ennis read aloud jurors verdict Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in the murder trial for Benjamin Finney. Finney was found guilty of murder in the 2008 fatal shooting of Gwendolyn Cole at her home in east Macon. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Dalonza Dupree, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, to aggravated battery and violating the state's gang act in connection with the letters "CK" being carved into a fellow Bibb County jail inmate's face in March. Video by Amy Leigh Womack