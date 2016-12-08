Crime

December 8, 2016 11:44 AM

House surrounded in Americus, SWAT on the scene

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

Authorities have surrounded a house in Americus where they are looking for a man accused of killing one police officer and wounding another.

Nearby businesses around Allen Street are on lockdown, and a SWAT team on the scene, according to WGXA reporter Eric Mock.

Authorities are looking for Minquell Kennedy Lembrick, 32, who is suspected in the Wednesday killing of Americus police officer Nicholas Smarr and the wounding of Georgia Southwestern campus police officer Jody Smith.

