Woman, boyfriend charged with molesting two young girls

A woman and her boyfriend have been charged with aggravated child molestation in connection with alleged incidents involving a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, according to arrest warrants from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Latalia Santoria Hutchings, 34, and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Quantez Dixon, were arrested about 10 p.m. Friday, records show.
Hutchings is accused of forcing the 12-year-old girl to perform oral sex on Dixon and also making the girl have sexual intercourse with him while Hutchings performed a sex act on herself, according to an arrest warrant. The incident happened in south Macon sometime in 2015.
Dixon is accused of trying to force another girl, a 9-year-old, to perform oral sex on him, according to a warrant. That incident also happened sometime last year.
Warrants for Hutchings and Dixon were signed Nov. 29. The warrant noted that the two were last known to be staying at a hotel in Decatur.
