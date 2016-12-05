Bibb County sheriff’s deputies set to sport body cameras by Christmas

Patrol deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will be equipped with body cameras by Christmas, Sheriff David Davis said.
The county bought about 200 of the wearable cameras from Taser International in June, and representatives from the company are set to come down this week to train deputies and supervisors on how to use them.
“The body camera is really just another witness,” the sheriff said. “We have seen over time since body cameras have become more and more prevalent, even with that, you may not get the whole story. You may not get the whole view of an incident, but you do get one aspect of it.”
The contract with Taser is for $3 million over three years, which covers the cost of maintenance and storage. The cameras were paid for with money from the general fund as well as money seized from gambling raids, the sheriff said.
The prevalence of body cameras has increased in many cities following controversial shootings in places such as Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 when an officer killed Michael Brown.
Patrol deputies will be responsible for pressing a button to turn on the camera, Lt. Anthony Hubbard said.
“Our policy states that when you have general contact with the public, for instance, road stops, vehicle pursuits, … routine calls, you will activate it because we want to document that contact,” he said.
All but a couple of dozen of the cameras are the Axon body 2 model, a black square box that can be clipped onto a deputy’s shirt. The other model, the Axon Flex point-of-view camera, can be clipped to a deputy’s glasses or onto a collar.
Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed a law that requires routine video to be kept for at least 180 days after a recording. If the video is part of a criminal investigation or shows a car crash, the arrest of an individual or an officer’s use of force, it must be kept for a minimum of 30 months.
Once officers complete their tours of duty, they will place the cameras on docking stations at one of several locations near downtown. From there, the video is automatically uploaded to Taser International’s servers through fiber optic connections already in place at a crime lab, the Government Center, law enforcement center and a few other locations, the sheriff said.
Storage and management of the video footage will be a major cost going forward.
“This represents a long-term commitment,” the sheriff said. “As long as we have the body cameras, we’re going to be faced with these costs.”
The cameras will be treated like evidence, and public access will be limited much like with dash-cam videos, the sheriff said.
Should someone come in with a complaint about a deputy, “about maybe their attitude or the way that they handle something, then you can look at the body camera footage and see what actually happened,” the sheriff said.
“You can hear voices. You can see demeanor. You can see how the person with whom the deputy is conducting business with is acting. So, it will give us clarity.”
