Argument over breakfast reportedly leads to stabbing at Salvation Army

A 64-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man after an argument over breakfast at the Salvation Army at 1955 Broadway in Macon early Saturday.
Benny Rhodes is charged with aggravated assault in the 5:30 a.m. incident, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.
Rhodes reportedly was arguing with 52-year-old Joseph Quenga in the kitchen about his breakfast when Rhodes picked up a pot and struck Quenga, according to the release.
The men began to struggle, and Rhodes grabbed a knife and stabbed Quenga in the left forearm, the release said.
Arriving deputies took Rhodes into custody without incident. Quenga was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
