A FedEx box was delivered across the street. Man who drove off with it is headed to prison

A Wilkinson County man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
In February 2015, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Arizona contacted the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, saying a FedEx shipment believed to contain marijuana was set for delivery at a Wilkinson County home, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office release. The information was relayed to Wilkinson County deputies.
Agents with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force watched the package as it was delivered at a house across the street from 38-year-old Eddie Dewayne Whipple of Toomsboro. After the delivery truck left, Whipple and two other men came out of his home, and he watched as the other two men put the package in the back of his Chevrolet Caprice.
Whipple drove the car on Ga. 57 while task force agents followed. He stopped at a home, and the agents pulled in behind him.
Whipple ran and tried to discard a black jacket he was wearing. He was wrestled to the ground, and agents found a bag of cocaine in the jacket. The FedEx package was found to contain nearly 50 pounds of marijuana.
Agents searched Whipple’s home and found cans with false bottoms that contained marijuana and cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Whipple pleaded guilty to the cocaine charge in September during a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.
