Gunman climbs over counter to point pistol at clerk in store robbery

Three men robbed an east Macon store just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The Market Place 2 clerk was at the cash register when a gunman climbed over the counter, pointed the pistol at the worker and demanded the money, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The gunman took the cash, and with his two accomplices left the store at 1091 Old Clinton Road, which is just off Gray Highway near Wood Valley Road.
Authorities did not release a detailed description of the robbers, only saying they were three black males, and the gunman had a slender build.
Anyone with information on the holdup is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or 877-68-CRIME.
