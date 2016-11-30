Title pawn store on Pio Nono robbed by man with gun

Auto Money Title Pawn in Macon was robbed Friday evening.
A man entered the store, located at 2730 Pio Nono Ave., about 5 p.m. and demanded money after pointing a black and silver handgun at a clerk, according to a news release by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left on foot. No one was injured during this incident.
The suspect is described as a black male of medium build and light skin. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
