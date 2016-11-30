Man in fraud scheme sold blood donors’ identities. Now he’s having to pay.

A Macon man was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Wednesday for his part in a tax refund fraud scheme that operated in middle Georgia in 2012.
Antonio “Chop” Kendrick, 35, has admitted he sold more than 100 identities of Macon blood plasma bank donors to an undercover U.S. Secret Service agent in January and February 2012, according to a plea agreement in the case.
At their first meeting, Kendrick told the agent, who was posing as a potential investor, that “he had several women who were filing false tax returns and receiving tax refunds for him,” according to the agreement.
After the agent offered to pay for identities, Kendrick gave him 59 names, social security numbers and dates of birth of blood plasma donors in exchange for $400, according to the agreement.
Kendrick had gotten the identities from Bridgette Williams, an employee at the plasma bank. Williams was sentenced to six months in prison in 2014 after she pleaded guilty to stealing the identities.
In February, Kendrick met the agent again and gave him 44 patient identities, according to the agreement.
Authorities contend Kendrick’s address was used in filing fraudulent tax returns using stolen identities.
In 2014, a co-conspirator in the case, Yolando Blount, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for her part in preparing fraudulent tax returns.
Kendrick additionally deposited a stolen $20,438 tax refund check into another person’s account, according to the agreement.
In announcing Kendrick’s sentence Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell said Kendrick will be required to make small payments toward his restitution while he’s incarcerated and follow a payment plan after he’s released.
Treadwell additionally sentenced Kendrick to three years on supervised release after his prison term.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
