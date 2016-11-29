Crime

November 29, 2016 10:00 PM

Pharmacy robber uses a note to steal pills, and a gun for emphasis

By Randy Waters

A man armed with a handgun robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Macon on Friday evening.

About 7 p.m., the suspect entered the store at 1271 Gray Hwy., gave a pharmacy clerk a note demanding pills and brandished a gun, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. After getting some pills the suspect left on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a white male about six feet tall, with a medium build and wearing an orange shirt, jeans and ball-cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.

