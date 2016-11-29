Pharmacy robber uses a note to steal pills, and a gun for emphasis

A man armed with a handgun robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Macon on Friday evening.
About 7 p.m., the suspect entered the store at 1271 Gray Hwy., gave a pharmacy clerk a note demanding pills and brandished a gun, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. After getting some pills the suspect left on foot. No one was injured during this incident.
The suspect is described as a white male about six feet tall, with a medium build and wearing an orange shirt, jeans and ball-cap.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
