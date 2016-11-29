Indictment: Man tried to rob store after falling through ceiling

A 22-year-old Lawrenceville man was indicted Tuesday, charged with exchanging gunfire inside a Macon check-cashing store after falling through the ceiling.
Rarrekcus Kerorick Delbridge is charged with burglary, criminal attempt to commit a felony and two counts of aggravated assault in the Aug. 27 attempted robbery of Discount Check Casher, at 1411 Rocky Creek Road, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
The store manager and an employee reportedly heard noises in the ceiling sometime before 9:15 a.m. As the manager went to investigate, Delbridge and another man fell from the ceiling, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Delbridge is accused of holding an employee at gunpoint while demanding that he open the safe. He also is accused of shooting at a man and a woman during the episode while exchanging gunfire with a man in the store.
Delbridge is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond, according to jail records.
Amy Leigh Womack
