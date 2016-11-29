While Bibb judge was sleeping, multiple vehicles were stolen from his driveway

While Bibb County Superior Court Judge Tilman Self was sleeping early Tuesday, thieves were taking his pickup and other cars out of his driveway.
Self, who recently has been tapped for the Georgia Court of Appeals, got a knock on the door just before 4 a.m. at his home off Zebulon Road
A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy asked if Self knew where his white 2013 Ford F-150 XLT pickup was.
Self said it should be in the driveway, but it wasn’t.
Also missing were his wife’s 2015 white Toyota Sequoia and a 2016 Dodge Journey rental van from Enterprise, according to a sheriff’s report.
Self told the deputy he got home at about 11:30 p.m. Monday and did not know when the vehicles were taken.
“They wrecked mine and it is likely totalled,” Self stated in an email response to a Telegraph inquiry. “They just found Amy’s car. The third is on the loose.”
The Selfs also are missing a pistol, cases of ammunition, several hunting knives, a deer stand, two iPads, a Dell computer and some other personal items that were in the vehicles, according to the report.
The stolen goods were valued at more than $5,000.
Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said Self’s white pickup was involved in a hit-and-run accident on the west side of the county early in the morning, which led them to Self’s home.
Initial reports do not indicate whether investigators believe this is a random case, or if the judge was targeted.
The report mentions a white 2002 Ford Expedition was recovered as evidence at nearby Powers Plantation, but does not specifiy whether the SUV is believed to be the suspects’ vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
