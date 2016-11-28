Helpful clerk goes outside with customer and is suddenly facing a handgun

An auto parts store worker who went outside with a customer to help with a battery had a gun pulled on him.
At about 7 p.m. Monday, a man went into Advance Auto Parts at 3230 Mercer University Drive and selected a battery, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. A clerk left the store with the man to assist with the battery. After getting into his black Chevrolet pickup truck, the suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and left with the battery, the report said.
The suspect then drove away down Mercer University Drive. No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect was described as a skinny black male around six feet, four inches tall and wearing jeans and a brown jacket.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for the on-call Investigator, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
