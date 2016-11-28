Burglars’ blood a valuable clue as guns, rifle stolen from Macon pawn shop

About a half-dozen burglars stormed into Macon Pawn and Gun early Sunday, stealing multiple handguns and a rifle.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the thieves smashed the rear window of the old bank building at 3945 Pio Nono Ave. and headed for the weapons case, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report.
In fewer than 10 minutes, they broke into a display case and took all the handguns, stole at least one rifle and damaged another.
The thieves left behind drops of blood on a shelving unit, wall and door.
Swabs were collected for evidence, and Bibb sheriff’s investigators copied multiple surveillance images from the store’s security system.
It was not immediately known how many guns were taken, but the burglars cleaned out the display case, the report stated.
The store remained closed Monday, but it was expected to reopen Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments