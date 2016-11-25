Arrest made in armed robbery of Dollar General store

A suspect is in custody after the Friday armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Macon.
A man entered the store at 1444 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. just after 3 p.m., pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
After he was given an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store in the direction of Third Street. Deputies sent to the store were given a description of the man and placed a lookout. A short time later, deputies saw someone matching the description of the suspect appear out of the woods from behind an abandoned house near Third Street. and Edgewood Avenue. The deputies tried to speak with the man but he ran. After giving chase, the deputies caught and detained the suspect, who the news release identified as Chattwyne Sinclair Harris, 47, of Macon. The gun used during the robbery and the cash taken were recovered.
Harris was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division for questioning. He was charged with armed robbery and transported to the Bibb County jail. No one was injured during this incident.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
