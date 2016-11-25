Arson blamed for second vacant house fire in as many days near downtown Macon

Firefighters are investigating a second arson fire near downtown in less than 24 hours.
Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters at Station No. 5 on Second Street noticed smoke a few blocks away.
About the same time, Macon-Bibb E-911 got a call about a fire at the vacant house at 1545 Rosecrest Ave., near the water tank overlooking the city.
“It was a deliberately set fire on the front porch at the front door,” said Macon-Bibb County fire investigator Lt. Ben Gleaton, who posted arson reward notices on a wooden column on the front of the house and on a nearby phone pole. “This makes about the 30th vacant structure fire so far this year.”
Gleaton said 2015 ended with more than 40 fires in vacant buildings.
About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, someone broke in and set fire to furniture in an unoccupied house in the 1400 block of Telfair Street, which is a short walk from Rosecrest. Firefighters contained the flames to the living room.
Friday’s fire damaged the front porch and inside the foyer, Gleaton said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 800-282-5804 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
