November 24, 2016 4:16 PM

Thanksgiving fire at vacant home ruled an arson

By Amy Leigh Womack

Firefighters were called to a burning house on Macon’s Telfair Steet at about 10:30 a.m. Thanksgiving.

Someone broke into the back of the vacant home, located in the 1400 block of Telfair Street, and set fire to furniture in the living room, said Macon-Bibb County Fire Lt. Ben Gleaton.

No one was injured and the fire was confined to the living room, he said.

The blaze is being investigated as an arson, Gleaton said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 877-68-CRIME or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

